Sands of Mali is a class apart at Hamilton race

HAMILTON: Sands Of Mali is undoubtedly the class act on show as he lines up in the British Stallion Studs Clyde EBF Conditions Stakes at Hamilton.

Richard Fahey’s charge was among the top sprinting ranks last term, finishing second in the Commonwealth Cup before rounding off his three-year-old campaign with Group One glory on Champions Day at Ascot.

Having slightly disappointed following his Royal meeting effort, Sands Of Mali went off at odds of 28-1 that day, but there could be no arguing with his all-the-way success over Harry Angel. Connections duly decided to bid for a big pot in Dubai in March, tackling Blue Point in the six-furlong Al Quoz Sprint at Meydan.

However, Sands Of Mali dropped away in the final furlong and was eventually beaten six and a half lengths in sixth. That performance obviously leaves a bit of a question mark over the Panis colt, but he has 6lb in hand of his nearest rival in Thursday’s six-furlong affair — and it would be a huge shock if he were turned over on his way to an intended Royal Ascot outing.

Ocala seems to have found her level now, and is one to note in the Weatherbys Printing Services Hamiltonian Handicap. Tried in maiden and novice company, Ocala made her breakthrough on her second handicap start at Chepstow last month — coming home a cosy two-length winner as favourite.

That was only a moderate event over a mile, but she can keep the wagon rolling now she has got her head in front. Stealth Fighter switches back to 10 furlongs in the Weatherbys TBA Handicap at Ripon, and that move can get him back on the right track.

He was a six-length winner at Yarmouth on his penultimate start, but was then thoroughly found out over a mile and a half and in better company at York. Saeed bin Suroor has made the wise choice to return to what appears his optimum trip here.