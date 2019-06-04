Sarfraz, teammates fined for slow over rate

LONDON: Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed has been fined 20 per cent of his match fee for a minor over-rate offence during the ICC Cricket World Cup match against England at Trent Bridge a day before.

According to an International Cricket Council media release on Tuesday, two of Sarfraz’s teammates were fined 10 per cent of their match fees. Pakistan was ruled to be one over short of its target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

Sarfraz admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Jeff Crowe of the Emirates Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees and, as such, there was no need for a formal hearing. On-field umpires Marais Erasmus and S Ravi, third umpire Ruchira Palliyaguruge and fourth official Chris Gaffney levelled the charges.

Meanwhile, Jason Roy and Jofra Archer have each been fined 15 per cent of their match fees for incidents during England’s World Cup defeat by Pakistan at Trent Bridge. The ICC found opener Roy had breached level one of its code of conduct, using an audible obscenity after a misfield during Pakistan’s innings. Fast bowler Archer was found guilty of dissent towards an umpire’s decision following a wide delivery. Both players have also had one demerit point added to their records.

Pakistan won Monday’s match by 14 runs after setting England a target of 349. It was an occasionally fractious encounter, with the umpires warning England skipper Eoin Morgan about his side throwing the ball in on the bounce and later issuing the same reminder to Sarfraz.

The tactic is often used to scuff up the ball and promote reverse swing. England batsman Jos Buttler appeared to take a look at the ball on his walk back to the pavilion after his knock of 103 came to an end. Morgan said: “There were discussions throughout the whole of the two innings. The umpires came to me mid-innings and seemed to think that we were throwing the ball in on the bounce too much or it was being over-exaggerated.

“They emphasised it would be the same for both. The conversations that were stopping the game were that Pakistan were doing the same thing. Jos was just intrigued to see the ball. When the ball is hit against the LED boards it does scuff it up quite a lot so he was just interested to see if the ball was more scuffed up.”