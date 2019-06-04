Glimmer of hope

Is there still hope for peace in Afghanistan? Pakistan and the US certainly hope it can be built. We must hope they are right and that the Taliban statement saying there would be no truce over the Eid period will not lead to further bitterness and further hostility. We already know that only dialogue can help Afghanistan and its people find peace. War has failed them since 2001, when conflict between pro-Taliban forces, the Taliban and the Afghanistan government in Kabul, backed by the US, first began. In this context, the discussions in Islamabad between US Special Representative for Afghan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad and the Pakistan Foreign Office and also the country’s leadership are important. Khalilzad has met the prime minister and military chief, and emerged from that process expressing optimism that peace could be found. His upbeat tone is encouraging, and comes in spite of the setback from the Taliban, and appears to be attempting to build up international pressure for peace in Afghanistan.

This is hugely important for the future of the country and for its people, who have been the main victims of the stand-off between the Taliban and the Ashraf Ghani led government in Kabul. The Taliban need to be brought to the peace table. Pakistan can play a part in this. That is why cooperation between the two nations is essential. With the Taliban mistrustful of the Ghani-led government and Kabul and Islamabad having exchanged many bitter words over the past year, it is encouraging that according to reports President Ghani may visit Islamabad in June and has also given assurance that the forthcoming Afghan elections will be fair. This could help pave the way to a brighter future.

It is however equally important to remember that future decision-making must lie with the Afghan people. Outside intervention has damaged Afghanistan, delivering it blow after blow for decades. It must now be brought to an end. There is an urgent need for all parties to understand this. While we are inevitably a part of the Afghan issue, we must not allow ourselves to be drawn into the internal politics and dynamics of that country. This would only damage both countries. The region has suffered greatly as a consequence of the Afghan crisis. A re-establishment of calm in the area would be welcome by all the people of the region and the rest of the world, which has largely forgotten about Afghanistan and its hapless people. A pull out by foreign forces, as the Taliban continued to demand, would be useful in ensuring a settlement. There are indications that this could happen, with a phased pullout by the 23,000 US and Nato forces stationed in Afghanistan already discussed. Islamabad must do its best to push forward the talks agenda and ensure that this dialogue works in the interest of all nations and all people in the region, including the people of both Afghanistan and Pakistan.