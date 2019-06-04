Alvi, Khan urge unity, compassion in Eid messages

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi has urged the nation to adopt fraternity and compassion in their ranks and work for the progress and prosperity of the country by rising above personal, regional and sectarian biases.

In his message, President Alvi felicitated the entire Muslim Ummah and particularly the Pakistani nation on the joyous occasion of Eidul Fitr. Alvi said the festival of Eidul Fitr carries the essence of Islamic values and traditions, and also symbolises religious ethos.

“The day embodies the message of sacrifice, care, abstinence from ill-doing, and showing welfare and respect for humanity,” he added. “The training of patience, tolerance, and sacrifice requires us to continue the same practice during the rest of eleven months.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to guide everyone to follow the true teachings of Islam and make the motherland a citadel of peace and prosperity.

In his message, Prime Minister Imran Khan said one could enjoy the true festivities of Eid by showing compassion to and share pleasures with the needy and poor people. Khan said the objective of Eid was to promote unity, brotherhood, sacrifice and generosity among the Muslims.

He extended greetings to the nation and thanked Allah Almighty for blessing with such a festive day. He said the people could only share joys of Eid with others unless they abided by the golden principles of Islam and promote generosity by doing away with negative behaviours including jealousy, greed and hatred.

He said the government had embarked upon the journey to put country on track of progress and prosperity. “Insha Allah, we will soon succeed in developing Pakistan on the pattern of State of Medina by ridding it of social and economic challenges,” he remarked.

He said the State of Medina had become a model in the human history that had won laurels for contributing to the human welfare.

The incumbent government would continue to playing its responsible role for developing Pakistan into a real welfare state.

He also sought public support and struggle to help the government achieve this objective, he added. The Prime Minister also prayed to Allah Almighty to make Pakistan a cradle of peace and prosperity for what every Pakistani was yearning.