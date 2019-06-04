close
Wed Jun 05, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
June 5, 2019

Fawad bristles as KP govt celebrates Eidul Fitr

Top Story

 
June 5, 2019

PESHAWAR/ISLAMABAD: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) celebrated Eidul Fitr on Tuesday prompting Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry to term it an “embarrassment”, Geo News reported.

The decision to celebrate the holiday was made by KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan after taking into account testimonies of moon sightings all over the province, provincial Information Minister Shaukat Yousufzai said a day earlier. “We will celebrate Eid on Tuesday for provincial harmony,” he said.

The official Ruet-e-Halal committee, the government body that announces moon sightings, had yet to announce its own sighting.

In a conversation with Geo News, Chaudhry said it was “impossible” to see the Shawwal moon on June 3. “You can’t celebrate a religious festival on the basis of a lie,” the minister said. Terming the provincial government’s decision to celebrate Eid on Tuesday “inappropriate”, Chaudhry said governments should refrain from becoming part of local fights.

Earlier this week, Chaudhry said there should be no doubt that Eidul Fitr will be on June 5. The federal minister launched the country’s first moon-sighting website and Hijri calendar and announced the date of Eidul Fitr based on lunar observations.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story