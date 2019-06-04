Fawad bristles as KP govt celebrates Eidul Fitr

PESHAWAR/ISLAMABAD: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) celebrated Eidul Fitr on Tuesday prompting Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry to term it an “embarrassment”, Geo News reported.

The decision to celebrate the holiday was made by KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan after taking into account testimonies of moon sightings all over the province, provincial Information Minister Shaukat Yousufzai said a day earlier. “We will celebrate Eid on Tuesday for provincial harmony,” he said.

The official Ruet-e-Halal committee, the government body that announces moon sightings, had yet to announce its own sighting.

In a conversation with Geo News, Chaudhry said it was “impossible” to see the Shawwal moon on June 3. “You can’t celebrate a religious festival on the basis of a lie,” the minister said. Terming the provincial government’s decision to celebrate Eid on Tuesday “inappropriate”, Chaudhry said governments should refrain from becoming part of local fights.

Earlier this week, Chaudhry said there should be no doubt that Eidul Fitr will be on June 5. The federal minister launched the country’s first moon-sighting website and Hijri calendar and announced the date of Eidul Fitr based on lunar observations.