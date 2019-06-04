Trump vows ‘very, very substantial’ post-Brexit deal

LONDON: US President Donald Trump touted a “very, very substantial trade deal” between the United States and Britain after Brexit as he met Prime Minister Theresa May on Tuesday for fraught talks held amid street protests.

He joked to the outgoing leader that she should “stick around” and reach a much stronger economic alliance with the United States once her country finally leaves the European Union. “I think we will have a very very substantial trade deal. It will be a very fair deal,” he told her at a meeting with business leaders and ministers, adding: “We’re going to get it done.”

Despite having repeatedly criticised May’s Brexit strategy, Trump said she had done “a fantastic job”. Nearby, left-wing activists inflated an orange blimp of a baby Trump dressed in a diaper at a rally outside parliament that brought morning rush hour traffic to a halt.

It signalled the start of what are expected to be large protests against the president on the second day of his three-day state visit. “Trump baby is just a mascot for a massive movement against Trump’s hateful and divisive politics,” organiser Leo Murray told AFP.

The president’s visit is technically centred around today’s (Wednesday) D-Day 75th anniversary commemorations on the south shore of England. But it comes at an especially chaotic time for Britain. May will step down as Conservative Party leader on Friday over her inability to deliver Brexit despite focusing on little else in almost three years in office.

She will stay on as prime minister until her successor is found among 13 contenders who must make some difficult choices before the twice-delayed Brexit deadline on October 31. Before he arrived, Trump urged Britain to walk away from the EU without an agreement.

He also suggested that Brexit-backing former foreign minister Boris Johnson would be an “excellent” leader to get it done. He appeared to try to make amends for his diplomatic faux pas on Tuesday.

“I’d just like to congratulate you on having done a fantastic job on behalf of the people of the United States and its an honour to have worked with you,” Trump told May. But the “special relationship” between the two sides is being tested over different approaches to Iran, climate change and China.

Talks were likely to cover Britain’s possible use of Chinese firm Huawei’s technology in building its 5G network. A senior UK government official told The Times newspaper that May would make “no apologies” over her reported decision to let Huawei build some non-essential parts of the next-generation

mobile service.

The US administration has strongly hinted that this may limit its ability to share intelligence with Britain. May told the business breakfast that Britain will strive to strike a “wider economic partnership” with its closest trading partner outside the EU.

However, Downing Street said a decision on whether to allow Huawei access to the UK’s 5G network will be based on a “hard-headed, technically-informed” risk assessment.

A spokeswoman said: “The PM will be setting out the UK position, we’re obviously reviewing the right policy approach at the moment.”— News Desk/Agencies