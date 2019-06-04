AIOU practical exams from 24th

ISLAMABAD: The Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced conducting practical exams of FSc programme for the Semester Autumn 2018 from June 24.

The Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) exams would continue till July 5 at exam centres established at various cities, including Faisalabad, Lahore and Islamabad, said a press release issued on Tuesday.

According to Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Controller Exams Sohail Nazir Rana, roll number slips had been despatcheed by post to all concerned students at their given addresses.

The schedule of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) exams have also been placed at the University’s website www. aiou. edu. pk. The exams are schedule to take place from 0900 to 1200 hours.

For further information, the students could contact the relevant regions or the office of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Controller of Exams on telephone No 051-9250051, 051-9057648. On the directives of the Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Zia-ul-Qayyum, necessary steps have been taken to facilitate the students, setting the centres at the nearest places of students’ residence or work station. Meanwhile, it was also announced that the exams of the relevant academic programs for Lahore region which were postponed earlier due to the local holiday would now take place on June 15 (Saturday).