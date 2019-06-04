Mango growers flay hike in oil prices

MULTAN: Mango growers Tuesday criticised the increase in prices of petroleum products and said it would affect production of their crops.

Addressing a press conference, Mango Growers Cooperative Society Limited president Zahid Hussein Gardezi said the rise in oil prices affect every aspects of life.

He said oil prices at global level were declining but here in Pakistan the situation was in reverse.

He said rise in oil prices were causing problems especially for farmers, who were already in troubles.

Gardezi said agriculture sector in Pakistan had always been given only promises. He said several farmers had died in thatched huts in waiting for good days.

He said agriculture sector was suffering from water shortage and canals had less water and now diesel-operated tube-wells were the last hope of farmers which also got shattered owing to hike in oil prices.

He urged to government to establish high efficiency irrigation system in fertile agrarian belts of the country and farmers should be provided cheaper fuels under special schemes.

MWMC operational staff members’ holidays cancelled: The Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) Tuesday cancelled Eid holidays of all its operational staff members and ordered them to remain in the offices to ensure cleanliness of city on Eid.

Earlier, the MWMC notified holidays for Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

The MWMC has assigned duty schedule to operational staff and notified sanitation staff of BS-1 to BS-16 will execute their duties.

Assistant Manager Operations to Manager Operations cadre officers will perform duty on June 4 and 5.

MWMC Deputy Manager (operations) Usman Khurshid would perform duty on June 6 and Assistant Manager (operations) Anwarul Haq on June 7.

Two suspects held during search operation: Police on Tuesday arrested two suspects during a search operation launched in Muzaffarabad and Makhdoom Rasheed police station areas.

According to the police, the police teams along with other law enforcement agencies encircled the areas and blocked the traffic on the road passing through the areas of Hamidpur and Khue Dadwala respectively. The teams arrested two suspected persons and unearthed a distillery besides recovering 10 drums of liquor during the search operation. Further investigations are underway.