TMA Parachinar employees without salaries for six months

PARACHINAR: The employees of the Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) on Tuesday said they had not received salaries for six months.

Talking to reporters here, the sanitation workers mostly members of the Christian community said that though they were not paid the salaries, they performed duty. A TMA employee Hannan Masih said he could not feed his children as he had no money to buy food for them. He said he had borrowed money from relatives but he could not pay them back. He said none of his relative or friend was willing to lend him money in the prevailing circumstances. An elderly pensioner said that she was ill and needed money to buy medicines. She also complained that she had not received her pension for six months. Tehsil Municipal Officer Tanzeel Hussain said the TMA locally generated its funds through the collection of various taxes and levies, but they could not do so after the merger of the former Fata with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said the TMA had not received any grant or funds from the provincial government so far.