Tourist police squad deployed in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: The tourist police squad was deployed in the scenic resorts to provide foolproof security and guidance to the tourists in Kaghan valley.

“I am proud to say that we have constituted the pioneer tourists squad of 100 personnel and deployed it in Kaghan valley to provide security and guidance to visitors on this Eid,” Zaibullah Khan, the district police officer, told a news conference in his office on Tuesday.

Superintendent of Police Mukhtar Khan was also present on the occasion.

The DPO said that to overcome traffic and security issues owing to a possible massive influx of tourists on Eid days,besides police personnel the volunteers would also be posted at various points. “We have cancelled all vacations of police personnel and officers in order to provide security and information to tourists in the district,” said the official.

To a query, the DPO said that to provide foolproof security and guidance to tourists, the district was also divided into 10 sectors and 33 sub-sectors.

“I would also appeal visitors to be cautious in driving on road and never create traffic mess for themselves and others while driving in dual ways,” he said.