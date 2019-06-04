close
Wed Jun 05, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 5, 2019

4 of family killed in Lower Kohistan road mishap

Peshawar

MANSEHRA: Four members of a family, including two brothers, were killed and three others sustained injuries when a car plunged into a deep ravine near Karoo Chowki area of Lower Kohistan on Tuesday.

“Following accident, police and locals rushed to the scene and shifted the injured and bodies to hospital,” District Police Officer Mohammad Salman Khan told reporters in Pattan, the headquarters of Lower Kohistan. The vehicle, carrying members of a family, was on its way to Kiyal from Dassu when the driver lost control over steering and it plunged into a ravine.

The locals and police rushed to the scene and shifted the injured and dead to the local hospital.

