Court stops private schools from collecting summer vacations fees

PESHAWAR: A local court has stopped the Peshawar Model School for Boys and Girls branches from collecting summer vacations fees and other illegal charges from students till next order of the court.

The court of civil judge Peshawar Sheraz Khan passed the stay order in a suit against the schools’ administrations filed by parents.

“Keeping in view the arguments and available records, the defendants are restrained from expelling, withholding, striking off and demanding illegal amount in any shape from the plaintiffs for a period of 14 days,” the judge passed the order.

The court also summoned and issued notices to principals of Peshawar Model School Boys-1 and Boys-II and principal Peshawar Model School for Girls, chief secretary, secretary education, and managing director KP Private Schools Regulatory Authority on June 16, the day for the next hearing in the case.

The court passed the temporary injunction in a suit filed by parents including Faisal Mehmood Saddiqui, Saud Mehmood Saddiqui, Fahad Attique, Attaullah Jan, Ihsanullah and Muhammad Amir Zeb.

The parents submitted in the suit that their children were enrolled in these schools.

They said that after passing of KP Private Schools Regulatory Authority Act, 2017 and regulations thereunder 2018, the plaintiffs from time to time visited the defendants schools to ask them to obey the KPPSRA Act 2017 and regulations 2018 in the light of the judgement of Supreme Court, but the schools’ administration refused to comply with the act, regulations and Supreme Court decision on adjustment of previous year summer vacations fee and current vacations fee as per the court directions.

The parents submitted that the schools’ administration did not comply with the authority and Supreme Court directions about 20 percent fee concession of siblings, increase in fee concession randomly from 5 percent to 8 percent, non-refund or adjustment of summer/winter vacations fee, collection of annual fee or promotion fee, fines with various pretexts, payment of advance fee from more than one month and harassment and stopping students from sitting in exams due to non-payment of outstanding fee due to court verdict and authority’s direction.

The parents stated that they had submitted written complaints with the KPPSRA for action and compliance of the directions, but unfortunately, the authority only verbally assured them and not taking any practical action against the private educational institutions for the implementation of its direction and court orders.

The plaintiffs submitted that the defendant schools are not going to allow their kids to sit in the upcoming examinations and their routine classes right after Eidul Fitr vacations if their parents did not deposit the illegal outstanding amount before June 10, 2019. Furthermore, the plaintiffs stated that the schools’ administration has also threatened that their kids’ names would also not be sent to examination entity and they would not be allowed to sit in the examination due to non-payment of the illegal outstanding amount. It may be mentioned here that the private educational institutions across the province, deviating from the KPPSRA and SC directives have again issued slips in which fees for two months of summer vacations have been demanded.