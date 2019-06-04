Over 1500 patients with gastro reported at PIMS in a week

Islamabad: The public sector hospitals in twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi have been receiving greater number of patients with gastroenteritis, also known as gastro since the advent of Ramazan and the number of patients is continuously on the rise.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Tuesday has revealed that Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences has received well over 1500 patients with gastro in last one week or so taking the total number of patients reported at PIMS in the month of Ramazan to over 5,000.

According to health experts, the number of patients with gastro is on the rise mainly because of careless attitude of public towards diet.

In most of the reported cases of gastro during Ramazan at PIMS, the number one cause of the disease was found to be food poisoning while the main factor among fasting patients was dehydration, said official spokesman at PIMS Dr. Waseem Khawaja while talking to ‘The News’ on Tuesday.