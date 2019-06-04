Rain, dust storm likely

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Hot and humid weather was observed in the City Tuesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions with chances of rain and dust storm during the Eid holidays. Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country and likely to affect during next two to three days.
