Wed Jun 05, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 5, 2019

Rain, dust storm likely

Lahore

Hot and humid weather was observed in the City Tuesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions with chances of rain and dust storm during the Eid holidays. Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country and likely to affect during next two to three days.

