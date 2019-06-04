Encroachments hinder traffic

LAHORE : As the city is ready to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr today (Wednesday), the city administration has completely failed to eliminate professional beggars and encroachments from the roads.

A survey of various city localities revealed that encroaching any of the city roads or a footpath in any market was not a problem and anyone can do it at any point. Citizens said it was just like getting a piece of cake as anyone can make a makeshift stall, a shop or a permanent encroachment by ‘shaking hands’ with shopkeepers and relevant authorities.

Following these temporary encroachments, majority of city’s markets were jam packed and no anti-encroachment staff bothered to remove anyone from the roads, streets and footpaths. District Government Lahore, Lahore Development Authority (LDA) and Town Administrations always initiate anti-encroachment drives at different scales but years have passed and the problem was still there and aggravated.

It seems city administration and LDA didn’t have any comprehensive anti-encroachment policy to get permanent results or they are weak enough to succumb to political or other pressures soon after any such drive was launched. A senior official, seeking anonymity said the elements of political pressure and corruption within the government bodies are key factors resulting in failure of administration to clear the city from this menace. It is pertinent to mention here that shopkeepers and trade associations of various markets are also involved in supporting and patronising encroachments outside shops and collect regular monthly rent from the encroachers. This is why when CDGL, LDA or TMA starts any anti-encroachment drive traders of that particular market come out to protect their ‘interest’. Similarly advance information about the drive is ‘shared’ with the stakeholders by the black sheep in administration.

Interestingly, G1 Market Johar Town is occupied by food stalls from the front side and at back an illegal parking stand was established, which has blocked the main road by erecting a barrier and one has to pay Rs20 to even enter the road.

Madina Market, Township is another classic example where one can found hundreds of makeshift stalls outside the shops even after a recent anti-encroachment operation. Shopkeepers charge Rs100 to Rs500 per day (as per the location) from the stall owners.

Similarly, Township Main Market and Abu Bakar Road, which are adjacent to Madina Market was occupied by chicken sellers, fruit and vegetable sellers, grocery sellers and cloth stalls and had ‘survived’ all anti-encroachment operation.

Both the main double roads linking Wapda Town roundabout with College Road and Canal Bank Road are also encroached upon and one can’t find a place to park the car or bike on the side lanes. Model Town link road is also an attractive place for setting up a makeshift counter for any type of eatery as well as ladies and children garments.

CDGL’s PRO Imran Maqbool said the CDGL had planned to take strict action against encroachments in a phased manner.