Wasim calls Pak win ‘best birthday gift ever’

Nottingham: Former captain Wasim Akram has termed Pakistan’s win against England on Monday “the best birthday gift ever” to him.

Pakistan defended 348 to beat England by 14 runs in World Cup game at Trent Bridge on June 4, the day when Wasim celebrated his 53rd birthday. Talking to Geo’s segment “Swing Ka Sultan”, the fast bowler said that this victory would give the team a lot of confidence. “I turned 53 today and there can’t be any better gift on my birthday than this. This is the best present I have ever got,” Wasim said.

“We needed this victory as a nation and as a team. This will provide us much-needed confidence. Winning against the home favourites will surely boost the morale of the players,” he added.

Pakistan had lost 11 consecutive matches, including their World Cup game against West Indies, before taking on England. The matches included four against the hosts played just before the World Cup.

Wasim said that there should be no change in the playing eleven in the game against Sri Lanka, which is to be played at Bristol. “I think Pakistan played with a perfect combination today. At first I wasn’t in favour of dropping the fifth bowler,” he said.

“I don’t think that there is any need to change the winning combination. I reckon the winning combination should stay,” Wasim said. He added that additional batting options provided batsmen room to express themselves and play with a free mind.

Praising Mohammad Hafeez’s batting, Wasim said that the all-rounder batted comfortably because he knew that there was enough batting after him in the line-up. Wasim said there are still areas in which Pakistan needs to improve. “We need to improve our fielding. People like Imam, Fakhar and Babar should be supremely athletic fit. You need to learn from mistakes, even after wins. Improve the fielding,” the former all-rounder said.

“InshaAllah, Pakistan will carry on the momentum. There were minor mistakes and I hope the team will learn from those. It’s a long tournament and I hope the momentum will continue,” the 1992 World Cup winner said.