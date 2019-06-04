‘Climbers knowingly risked lives’

PITHORAGARH: Eight climbers believed to be dead on a treacherous Himalayan mountain "knowingly risked" their lives by changing their plans without permission, an Indian official said on Tuesday.

Military helicopters involved in a major search for the four Britons, two Americans, an Australian and an Indian on Monday spotted five bodies on the Nanda Devi mountain. The group, led by highly experienced British climber Martin Moran, had been given permission last month to scale the eastern peak of the mountain.

But Moran’s mountaineering company announced on Facebook on May 22 after reaching a second base camp that they planned to attempt "an unclimbed peak" 6,477 metres high. "This mountain range is more difficult to scale than Mount Everest.

They knowingly risked their lives after changing their plans without informing the authorities," an official in Uttarakhand state, where the mountain range is located, told AFP. "The permission was granted for Nanda Devi east and any diversion is illegal. We were completely unaware of their changed plan and that turned fatal," he said, preferring to remain anonymous.

Surendar S. Panwar from local trekking operator Cosmos Tour and Expedition, said that Moran was highly experienced and had previously climbed in the area.