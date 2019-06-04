Cockerel exposes tensions in France

ROCHEFORT, France: A French court is set to rule this week on whether an early-rising cockerel should be considered a neighbourly nuisance. A woman from the picturesque island of Oleron off France’s western coast has been summoned to court on Thursday after a legal complaint by her neighbours who are troubled by the early crowing of her rooster during their holidays.

The case has attracted attention because the cockerel is an emblem of France, while the plaintiffs have been portrayed as pushy urbanites who keep their property in Saint-Pierre-d’Oleron as a second home.