Ukraine cops held for shooting five-year-old boy

KIEV: Ukraine on Tuesday arrested two policemen on suspicion of shooting dead a five-year-old boy while drunk in a case that has sparked outrage over lingering corruption and impunity in the force.

The National Bureau of Investigations said the shooting took place last Friday when the two patrol officers were drinking alcohol in a yard of a residential house in the town of Pereyaslav-Khmelnytsky, 70 kilometres southwest of Kiev.

While shooting at metal cans, they "hit a five-year-old boy," the investigators said in a statement.

The boy, named by local authorities as Kyrylo Tlyavov, died of head injuries in hospital on Sunday.

The officers initially denied any guilt, claiming he had slipped and hit his head on a rock.

They were detained at the weekend and a court in Kiev on Tuesday ordered them to be held without bail pending trial.

If found guilty of murder, they could serve a life sentence.

President Volodymyr Zelensky, who was sworn into office last month, promised to "do everything to fairly punish those guilty" of the boy’s death.

National police chief Sergiy Knyazev said he had dismissed the chief of Kiev regional police over the incident.

"The entire ranks of the police express deep condolences over the death of Kyrylo. This is an enormous tragedy for the parents," he said.

Activists condemned the killing as the latest manifestation of impunity in the police despite attempts by previous president Petro Poroshenko to reform the notoriously corrupt and lawless force.

"In a normal country, the interior minister quits after terrible incidents like this," the Anti-Corruption Action Centre, a non-governmental organisation, wrote on Facebook.

Several organisations said they were planning protests across Ukraine on Tuesday evening.

Several parties in Ukraine’s parliament also called for the police chief to take the floor to give an explanation to lawmakers.