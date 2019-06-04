Peace for all

Eidul Fitr will be celebrated in traditional style in some households today. In others, it may not be possible to mark the event with unbridled joy. The economic situation in Pakistan has hit many hard. There have been massive lay-offs in many sectors, and for those who have suddenly found themselves without jobs, it may prove impossible to give out gifts or even put traditional foods on the family table. Other employees have not received salaries for months and to add to this there is inflation, with petrol prices going up just before Eid, a continued rise in the costs for food and other daily essentials, and increased loadshedding which has already hit some cities and towns. We must give a thought to those who suffer as prayers are said on Eid day and of course we should remember that Eid will be marked in whatever way is possible for households as a blessed occasion that brings with it its own delights.

Eid is being celebrated on a new calendar schedule this year. The date for the occasion was known well in advance, the meeting of the Ruet-e-Hilal committee has not been awaited and people have had time to prepare for the occasion – even though there was last-minute dissent and some part in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa did indeed end up celebrating Eid yesterday. Eid unites the country in many ways. Sadly, it also divides along lines of wealth, with many different kinds of Eid enjoyed and also along lines of belief, with minority groups essentially left out of celebration. Essentially, festive occasions should bring all citizens together. We hope this will be the case. We also hope everyone will finish Eid gatherings and family reunions in safety. For the past many years, security has surfaced as a major issue during Eid with armed guards already posted outside mosques and other places where congregations gather. The idea that people cannot pray in peace or gather for an Eid meal, confident that there will be no violent disruption, is frightening. This Eid, we should also pray for a future that looks different and where every citizen can be assured of basic security both on important holidays and in their day-to-day life. While celebrating today, we should also ask how we can make the lives of others more blissful and more secure in terms of access to the basic needs of life all through the year so that true peace and true harmony, as the central pillars of religion, can be put in place for all.