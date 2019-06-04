Hybrid wheat

Wheat is the most important staple food crop of Pakistan. Although grown on a large area, there have been crises of crop shortages in the past whenever the support prices fixed were not considered profitable by the growers. According to some media reports, the agriculture scientists of the Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) have developed climate-resilient hybrid wheat seeds, which offer 35 to 40 percent more wheat production as compared to other commonly used wheat seeds. Due to climatic variations, especially during the last stage of the wheat crop this year, the production of wheat underwent huge damage which reduced the per acre yield. However, the hybrid wheat did not undergo any loss and offered a handsome yield. The average production of hybrid wheat remained 66 mounds per acre in Multan and 60 mounds per acre in Faisalabad. However, the other general varieties of wheat could offer maximum 40 mounds per acre in Multan and 35 mounds per acre in Faisalabad.

Since climate change is real, it will be detrimental to the agriculture sector of the region. Hybrid varieties of wheat can face these climatic changes and thus could save the agriculture sector from losses. Also, hybrid wheat has the important feature of early harvest as compared to other varieties and can be harvested one week early. Similarly, hybrid wheat seeds are disease-resistant too.

Khan Faraz

Peshawar