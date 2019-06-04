Silly quarrel

As a bad worker quarrels with his tools, the newly inducted chairman of the FBR has found that Pakistan's existing tax system is a threat to the economy. This has been discovered by side-tracking highly qualified persons who were selected by a competitive examination, provided extensive training and had decades of experience. The continuous rhetoric of revenue shortfall is not correct. It is in fact expenditure overrun. The revenue is what is possible in an underdeveloped low-income country where half the population is below the poverty line, without clean drinking water, health and education facilities. It is the bloated size of the government and reckless expenditure on unviable and useless projects which is the main cause of financial problems of the country. If more taxes had been paid, the government would have indulged on more wasteful expenditure of building metro buses, orange trains and motorways where there isn’t a donkey load of traffic, like motorways to and from Gwadar where no ship has ever called nor there is any possibility in the future.

Measures to increase tax collection worry me the most. The money will go to pay the losses of Pakistan Steel, PIA, Pakistan Railways and other public-sector enterprises and independent power producers. Nothing will be spend on health, education, and public services needed by a common man. There is no justification for the 50-plus ministries, advisers, spokesmen at the centre and more in Punjab. Similarly there is no justification of 12,000 policemen for a few hundred kilometers of motorways where there is no intersection, no crossing and no traffic congestion ever. There are several other useless departments which if closed will improve performance of the government. The government should cut unnecessary expenditure, abandon unviable projects and be careful in undertaking only viable projects in the future. The economy will turn around in days. Though the tax system needs improvements, there is no point in quarreling with it and continuing with bad expenditure policies.

Abdul Majeed

Islamabad