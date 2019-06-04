Failing science

One fails to understand the motives of few clerics who consider science to be in conflict with religion. The reality is that science is man’s evolutionary achievement to discover what Almighty Allah created. Muslim scholars contributed to the development of astronomy, using it to navigate oceans. Man has landed on moon and managed to land a module on Mars, all due to centuries of research. Science has found out the pattern in which Moon orbits, yet we in Pakistan continue to debate about its timing.

Unfortunately, instead of focusing on research and investment in human resource development through education and making them aware about the harmony between science and religion as emphasized by the Quaid, citizens were led astray. Those who took over the state after Quaid’s unfortunate demise chose to exploit and manipulate religion for usurping power, distorting the concept of jihad to fight proxy wars and promoting illiteracy. Today we are the only country in the Muslim world where we cannot even celebrate Eid together and campaigns can be launched against polio vaccination. The state has abrogated its constitutional obligation to subsidize education and instead allowed thousands of madressahs to emerge.

Malik Tariq

Lahore