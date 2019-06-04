How much longer?

People will have to learn to put up with more expensive fuel, gas and electricity in the coming days, and everything else from vegetables to cars. The question is: will they remain quiet when state-run enterprises are running in loss and the government is neither privatising them nor making them run profitably? Why can't the Pakistani government do what the Chinese government did? They informed loss-making companies that they had three years to become profitable or be shutdown. For how long will those who can least afford it subsidise inefficiency?

Syed Hussein El-Edroos

Islamabad