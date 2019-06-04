close
Wed Jun 05, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 5, 2019

Tourist police squad deployed in Mansehra

National

MANSEHRA: The tourist police squad was deployed in the scenic resorts to provide foolproof security and guidance to the tourists in Kaghan valley.

“We have constituted the pioneer tourists squad of 100 personnel and deployed it in Kaghan valley to provide security and guidance to visitors on this Eid,” Zaibullah Khan, the district police officer, said.

