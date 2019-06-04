Tourist police squad deployed in Mansehra

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MANSEHRA: The tourist police squad was deployed in the scenic resorts to provide foolproof security and guidance to the tourists in Kaghan valley.
“We have constituted the pioneer tourists squad of 100 personnel and deployed it in Kaghan valley to provide security and guidance to visitors on this Eid,” Zaibullah Khan, the district police officer, said.
