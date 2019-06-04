Accountability hurting investors confidence: Khursheed

SUKKUR: The PPP senior leader and MNA Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah distributed 28 job offer letters of education, health, irrigation departments among candidates for the deceased quota on Tuesday.

Khursheed Shah claimed the foreign and local businessmen are not prepared to invest in Pakistan due to the current political situation where the members of the opposition are being victimised by targeted accountability. The PPP senior leader said Imran Khan has damaged the country’s economy within the last several months. He claimed economic conditions are so bad that only a small part of the population is engaged in Eid shopping while others remained deprived due to record high inflation.

Khursheed Shah said every countryman is facing uncertainty as the prices of basic necessities have increased by 300 per cent. The PPP leader said they restored the Supreme Court’s judges and provided autonomy to the judiciary, while the PTI’s government seems to be acting like former army dictator Gen Musharraf and Gen Zia’s regimes who tried to manipulate the judiciary to install their favourites. Khursheed said there is no water for irrigation, and the growers and peasants are passing through a tough time.