CDA operation in Bara Kahu

ISLAMABAD: In connection with the ongoing anti-encroachment drive, the Capital Development Authority (CDA), ICT Administration and National Highways Authority (NHA) conducted a combined operation at Bahra Kahu along the Murree Road and removed several illegal encroachments from the vicinity.

During this operation, conducted from Dhoke Jelani to Hafiz Kee Juhgee Stop, encroachments including handcarts and stalls were removed from the area. These encroachments which surfaced over the last many years were not only affecting the traffic flow but also disturbing the pedestrian movement in the vicinity.

Moreover, tourists, commuters using the Murree Road to approach Murree Hill station have to face difficulties due to these encroachments and were the main cause of traffic jams in the area.