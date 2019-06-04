Nine people involved in criminal activities held

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Police have arrested nine outlaws from various areas of the city and recovered narcotics, a stolen bike and weapons from their possession.

Bhara Kahu Police arrested Tahir Sajjad and recovered 160 gram hashish from him while police also arrested Aziz Khan and Muhammad for having two stolen mobile phones and wrist watches.The Bani Gala Police arrested two persons namely Fahim and Fazal involved in illegal construction of houses in the areas prohibited under Section 144. Golra police arrested accused Ali Raza and recovered one 30 bore gun along with ammunition from him.

The Tarnol Police arrested accused Nasir Khan and recovered 1,075 gram hashish from him. The Koral Police arrested two accused Aurngzeb and Feroze Khan and recovered two pistols along with ammunition from their possession.