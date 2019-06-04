Admiral Abbasi highlights need for cleaner, safer environment

ISLAMABAD: ‘World Environment Day’ is celebrated on 5th of June every year under the auspicies of the United Nations, to raise awareness about the significance of healthy and green environment. It aims to promote environmental measures for improving the quality of life, especially for our future generations, under the UN Sustainable Development Goals. This year’s theme adopted for the World Environment Day is ‘Air Pollution’, which is a major source of concern for the mankind.

The Pakistan Navy also celebrates the World Environment Day to underscore the significance of the environment and undertakes numerous protection measures, focusing on the marine environment. The navy has launched various initiatives, such as tree and mangrove plantation campaigns, banned use of polythene bags at the naval premises, collection of solid waste in harbours and installation of Reed Bed reverse osmosis plants for sewage treatment in the residential areas. In addition, relevant government and NGOs are also sensitized and their co-operation solicited.

While ‘Air Pollution’ is a global nemesis affecting everyone, a number of activities were planned by Pakistan Navy’s field commands to inculcate a sense of responsibility among all personnel to preserve our precious environment. In his message on the day, the CNS Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, said I expect all the units under command to put up dedicated efforts to make these events a success. On this day, let us reaffirm our commitment and resolve to ensure a cleaner and safer environment, especially against air and marine pollution which affects our quality of life. Admiral Abbasi also asked the industrial community to come together and embrace best practices and principles for the protection and preservation of our shared asset, the environment.