Mango growers flay hike in POL prices

MULTAN: Mango growers Tuesday criticised the increase in prices of petroleum products and said it would affect production of their crops.

Addressing a press conference, Mango Growers Cooperative Society Limited president Zahid Hussein Gardezi said the rise in oil prices affect every aspects of life. He said oil prices at global level were declining but here in Pakistan the situation was in reverse. He said rise in oil prices were causing problems especially for farmers, who were already in troubles. Gardezi said agriculture sector in Pakistan had always been given only promises. He said several farmers had died in thatched huts in waiting for good days.

He said agriculture sector was suffering from water shortage and canals had less water and now diesel-operated tube-wells were the last hope of farmers which also got shattered owing to hike in oil prices. He urged to government to establish high efficiency irrigation system in fertile agrarian belts of the country.