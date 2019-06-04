Books on scientific topics launched

LAHORE: The Urdu Science Board organised a launching ceremony to introduce its new publications namely Maholiyati Tanqeed, Tarikh-e-Bashar, Ghora and Cancer.

Dr Saadat Saeed from Department of Urdu, GC University Lahore, chaired the ceremony. In his welcome address, Dr Nasir Abbas Nayyar, USB Director General, said authors prepared books with zeal and passion. He said Urdu Science Board has published books on unique scientific topics, which are being neglected by other publishers. Dr Nasir Abbas Nayyar said the board is striving to create awareness among the masses about science through its publications in Urdu and organising lectures and seminars on different topics.

Dr Saadat Saeed appreciated the efforts of Urdu Science Board for publishing books on scientific topics in Urdu. He said there are no science books in Urdu for general public available in the market. We can change our society through books especially, if published in our own language, he added.

Eminent scholars and experts Dr Najib Jamal, Dr Sidra Safdar, Ross Masud, Jamil Ahmad, including writers of the new publications Dr Aurang Zeb Niazi, Dr. Waqar Ali Gill, Zaheer Ahmad Anjum and Arshad Razi reviewed the books and presented suggestions to improve quality of books in future.

A large number of scholars, writers, students and teachers from various educational institutions attended the ceremony.