New waste containers placed in Lahore

LAHORE: In order to enhance cleanliness condition, more than 300 new waste containers have been placed in the city.

These waste containers have been placed along Sanda Road, Gulshan Ravi, Chauburji, Outfall Road followed by other places in the city. Officials said the containers were placed on the special directions of LWMC Managing Director Khalid Nazir who also directed the Turk contractors to repair and paint existing waste bins in the city so that citizens find it easy to dispose of their waste properly.

LWMC MD stated that it was our prime responsibility to maintain cleanliness. Later, cleanliness awareness drive was carried out by the Communication Department to sensitise locals on the importance of cleanliness in which social mobilisers went door to door and distributed awareness material and waste bags among the residents.