close
Wed Jun 05, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
June 5, 2019

New waste containers placed in Lahore

National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 5, 2019

LAHORE: In order to enhance cleanliness condition, more than 300 new waste containers have been placed in the city.

These waste containers have been placed along Sanda Road, Gulshan Ravi, Chauburji, Outfall Road followed by other places in the city. Officials said the containers were placed on the special directions of LWMC Managing Director Khalid Nazir who also directed the Turk contractors to repair and paint existing waste bins in the city so that citizens find it easy to dispose of their waste properly.

LWMC MD stated that it was our prime responsibility to maintain cleanliness. Later, cleanliness awareness drive was carried out by the Communication Department to sensitise locals on the importance of cleanliness in which social mobilisers went door to door and distributed awareness material and waste bags among the residents.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan