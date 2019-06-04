Teachers promotion committee holds meeting

ISLAMABAD: The teachers of Islamabad’s government colleges expressed happiness as the long-awaited meeting of the Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) was held here last week at the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training with additional secretary Anwarul Hasan Bokhari in the chair.

As many as six promotion cases of lecturers (BPS-17) belonging to Federal Government Colleges (male) were considered for promotion as assistant professors. The promotion of these lecturers have been pending since November 2, 2017.

The last DPC meeting was held on December 6, 2017, in which these six promotion cases of lecturers were discussed for promotion but after few weeks, the then Capital Administration & Development Division declared the promotions given to these lecturers null and void due to some seniority issue saying a fresh meeting of the DPC will be held to consider promotion of the lecturers. The DPC again met on May 16, 2018, but all other cases were considered for a promotion but these six cases were left over.

The Federal Government College Teachers Association (FGCTA) welcomed the holding of the meeting.

The FGCTA representative, Tahir Mahmood, congratulated the promotees and thanked the additional secretary, joint secretary and director General FDE who were the members of DPC. He said assistant professors (BPS-18) had also been deprived of their promotion to next cadre (Associate Professor BPS-19) since long. “Some of the female teachers in BPS-18 of FG schools have retired due to not holding the meeting of Departmental Selection Board.