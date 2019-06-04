Upcoming budget should depict public aspirations: Buzdar

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar chaired a meeting held to review the salient features of the annual development programme (ADP) and budgetary proposals for the financial year 2019-20.

The proposals for enhancing the resources for providing basic amenities of life to people on a priority basis were also discussed.

During the meeting, the chief minister directed that the upcoming budget should depict aspirations of the people. He said that more funds would be allocated for the development of the social sector. Resources would be utilised for public welfare and promotion of health, education and agriculture sectors, he added.

The agriculture sector was ignored by the previous government and farmers remained hostage to an exploitative system whereas the PTI government has protected the farmers’ rights, the CM said.

The growers of wheat and sugarcane have been given the reward of their hard work, he said, adding that agriculture sector was an important part of the budgetary priorities.

He said that public-private partnership would be promoted for encouraging investment and added that an increase in resources was the need of the hour for the projects of national reconstruction.

The meeting was briefed on the budgetary proposals for 2019-20, ADP and increase in resources. Provincial Minister for Finance Hashim Jawan Bakhat, Adviser Dr Salman Shah, the chief secretary and P&D chairman also attended the meeting.