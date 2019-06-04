close
Wed Jun 05, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 5, 2019

Wheat theft: suspects offering plea bargain

National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 5, 2019

SUKKUR: The DG NAB Sukkur has said departmental teams under the supervision of Judicial Magistrates conducted raids at the provincial reserve centers (PRC) in Khairpur, Shikarpur, Ghotki, Nausharoferoz, Larkana, Kashmore-Kandhkot and Kambher-Shahdadkot and found thousands of wheat sacks missing.

According to the press release, 1,911,356 wheat bags worth Rs 6.2 billion were missing. The NAB claimed many individuals were arrested and they offered plea bargain to NAB. It claimed that one of them offered Rs 452 million as plea bargain which was accepted and sent to the Accountability Court for approval. According to NAB, several plea bargain applications worth a billion rupees are under consideration from Ghotki.

