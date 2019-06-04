Maryam claims she was denied meeting with father

Ag Agencies

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz has claimed she was denied a meeting with her father Nawaz Sharif at the Kot Lakhpat prison. In a tweet on Tuesday, she warned the one responsible for not allowing her to meet her father may also suffer the same fate in the future. “I sought permission to meet Mian Sahib to inquire him of his health but my request was turned out. It is important to remind that what goes around always comes around.”

Meanwhile, Chairman Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Tuesday strongly reacted to the government’s attitude of not allowing the PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz Sharif to meet her father.

"What message the selected government is conveying by stopping a daughter from meeting her ailing father," he said in a statement.

Bilawal said Maryam should be allowed to meet Nawaz Sharif to inquire after him.

He said political differences should be kept aside on matters of humanity. "First act like human, then as rulers," he advised the government.