Kabul ready to observe ceasefire if Taliban do: Ghani

KABUL: Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani on Tuesday expressed his government’s readiness to observe ceasefire if the Taliban outfit does.

"The government of Afghanistan is always ready to observe ceasefire but the Taliban group isn't," President Ghani said in his message on Eidul-Fitr. Afghan president also said that the people of Afghanistan were hopeful that the Taliban group may observe ceasefire at least on the three-day Eidul-Fitr festival, but the militant group has rejected.

President Ghani in his message also praised his security forces bravery in the fight on militants, saying the security forces were able to foil the anti-government insurgents' vicious plans to destabilize the security and peace process.

The Taliban outfit leader Mullah Haibatullah Akhundzada who has repeatedly rejected the government offers for talks, in his message on the eve of Eidul-Fitr, once again rejected the offer for talks with Afghan government and vowed to continue the war till the withdrawal of foreign forces from Afghanistan.

President Ghani in his message also wished happy Eidul-Fitr festival for every compatriot across the militancy- plagued Afghanistan.