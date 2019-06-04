15,000 cops to provide security to 1,367 Eid congregations in city

As the people of Karachi will offer Eidul Fitr prayers on Wednesday (today) at as many as 1,367 mosques, Eidgahs, Imambargahs and open spaces, more than 15,000 policemen will stand guard during their Eid prayers.

According to the security plan made by the Karachi police, more than 15,000 police personnel would be deployed for security duties during the Eid prayers. Additional police force on police mobile vans and motorcycle squads would also perform their duties.

Moreover, around 20,700 police personnel would perform security duties in other parts of Sindh, according to a contingency plan prepared by the Sindh police for Eid prayers across the province.

The Sindh police chief, Inspector General of Police Dr Syed Kaleem Imam, has directed police officials to enhance patrolling, snap-checking as well as sweeping and clearance of all prayer sites.

He also ordered ensuring that wireless control rooms constituted at all districts were kept updated by all the relevant station house officers right from the commencement of the prayers until their conclusion.

Rangers’ security plan

The paramilitary force has also announced their security plan for Eidul Fitr. According to the spokesman for the Sindh Rangers, they had finalised a comprehensive security plan for Eid in consultation with the law enforcement agencies of the province.

Strict security measures would be adopted outside mosques, Eidgahs, Imambargahs and Jamaatkhanas, and soldiers would also be deployed near commercial areas and playgrounds, added the spokesman.

He said that no individual or organisation was allowed to forcefully collect Fitra from the general public, adding that the law enforcement agencies should take action against any person carrying licensed or unlicensed weapon.

Hospitals on high alert

The emergency departments of the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC), the Civil Hospital Karachi (CHK), the National Institute of Child Health (NICH), the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) and the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH) as well as the Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Trauma Centre would function during the Eid holidays.

An official of the Sindh Health Department has said doctors and paramedics would remain on duty 24 hours at the emergency departments of these hospitals and provide round-the-clock health services in case of emergencies.

In case of heart-related emergencies, people can visit the chest pain units and the emergency department of the NICVD. Similarly, in case of serious emergencies requiring surgeries or immediate hospitalisation, people can visit the JPMC, CHK, ASH and the Trauma Centre.

The spokesperson said the emergency department of the NICH would also remain on high alert, and in case of emergencies, senior paediatricians and surgeons can be called for children in need.