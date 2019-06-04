close
Wed Jun 05, 2019
AFP
June 5, 2019

Australia cuts interest rates

Business

AFP
June 5, 2019

Sydney: Australia´s central bank lowered the cost of borrowing for the first time in three years on Tuesday, hoping to extend a record 28-year-run without a recession in the face of stiffening economic headwinds.The Reserve Bank of Australia cut rates by 25 basis points to a historic low of 1.25 percent as the pace of growth slowed to levels not seen since the global financial crisis. Australia dodged much of the global economic tumult of the past two decades as Beijing lapped up its vast iron ore, coal and other mineral deposits.

But now rising unemployment, low wages, a housing slump and below-target inflation are stoking fears about the health of the economy Down Under. "The Board took this decision to support employment growth and provide greater confidence that inflation will be consistent with the medium-term target," governor Philip Lowe said in a statement.

The rate cut had been expected and analysts believe that more measures to juice the economy could be on the way. Lowe said the bank would "continue to monitor developments in the labour market closely and adjust monetary policy to support sustainable growth in the economy".

The economy grew at 0.3 and 0.2 percent in the last two quarters while figures for the first quarter of 2019 will be released on Wednesday. Any contraction would trigger alarm with negative growth for two consecutive quarters widely considered a recession.

