Wed Jun 05, 2019
June 5, 2019

OGDCL, ICE2 sign agreement

Business

 
June 5, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) and EME Centre for innovation and entrepreneurship – ICE2 (College of electrical and mechanical engineering) on Monday entered in a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to strengthen relationships between the two entities in the fields of research and development, training and corporate social responsibility, a statement said.

ICE2 will extend its support to OGDCL in technical issues, guidance in locally-made equipment and provision of trainings, whereas OGDCL through its corporate social responsibility programme will extend its support towards all the above functions plus encouraging the start-ups, it added.

