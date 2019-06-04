JCR VIS reaffirms Saudi Pak rating

KARACHI: JCR VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has reaffirmed the entity ratings of Saudi Pak Industrial and Agricultural Investment Company Limited at double A Plus/A-One Plus, a statement said.

The medium- to long-term rating of “AA+” denotes high credit quality with strong protection factors, it added. Moreover, risk factors are modest, but may vary slightly with the possible changes in the economy.

The short-term rating of “A-1+” denotes highest certainty of timely payment, liquidity factors are outstanding and safety is just below risk-free short-term obligations of the government of Pakistan. Outlook on the assigned rating is ‘Stable'’. The previous rating action was announced on June 12, 2018.