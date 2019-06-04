close
Wed Jun 05, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
June 5, 2019

JCR VIS reaffirms Saudi Pak rating

Business

A
APP
June 5, 2019

KARACHI: JCR VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has reaffirmed the entity ratings of Saudi Pak Industrial and Agricultural Investment Company Limited at double A Plus/A-One Plus, a statement said.

The medium- to long-term rating of “AA+” denotes high credit quality with strong protection factors, it added. Moreover, risk factors are modest, but may vary slightly with the possible changes in the economy.

The short-term rating of “A-1+” denotes highest certainty of timely payment, liquidity factors are outstanding and safety is just below risk-free short-term obligations of the government of Pakistan. Outlook on the assigned rating is ‘Stable'’. The previous rating action was announced on June 12, 2018.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Business