Eid: Just another day for the victims of inflation

LAHORE: Big days are for the rich to make merry on as they are awash in resources, for the poor, who cannot even make both ends meet or take care of basic needs like education and health, festivals like Eid is just another day in their pinched lives.

The rich on the other hand could afford to lunch and dine in five-star hotels, buy branded cloths, branded imported shoes, get their children educated in local schools charging fees in dollars and buy treatment at the most expensive clinic in Pakistan or abroad. The contrasting way of life where one has nothing and the other has everything is normal in the country.

This contrast has become more pronounced during last 18 months as those that managed decent nutrition earlier are now forced to cut their food expenses despite spending 60-80 percent of their income on it. The food inflation has devastated them. They live in constant pain as now they are unable to fulfill even small desires of their children or other dear ones.

Industrial workers’ plight is understandable as the manufacturing growth is in negative. But they are not the only victims of reduced earning. The list also includes masons, carpenters, painters, and unskilled laborers. More than 30 percent of all earners are daily wage workers according the official statistics. The declining economy has reduced their chance of getting work daily. This has increased the supply of workers more than the demand in the market resulting in a decline in daily wages. The daily wage workers are facing the dual pressure of diminishing job opportunities, lower wages and increasing rates of daily use items.

A point worth noting is that philanthropy is at its height in the fasting month. The contributions overwhelmingly come from the middle class. Perhaps most of them graduated after years or generations of struggle to a respectable middle income group. Unfortunately the percentage of middle class families in our society has declined appreciable after the constant economic meltdown that started last year. Many of these families are struggling hard to survive. Despite that the middle class families did make an effort to reach out to the poor individually and provide them with help without hurting their dignity.

The richer segment of society that accounts for hardly 3 percent of the population on the other hand provided help mostly to those that went to their doorstep and begged for help. This has mostly benefited professional beggars. This way some undeserving persons got help from scores of rich families, while those that were reluctant to compromise on their esteem remained deprived. Philanthropy for the rich is a way to get fame and it has got nothing to do with empathy for the suffering humanity.

This perhaps was a rare Ramzan when the common man was not interested in Eid shopping instead he just wanted food security for his family. The poor have been running after food for the last 27 days and none of the provincial governments has been able to ensure them access to adequate food. Self-perpetuating bad governance has drained economic growth through corruption and clientele politics. The economic managers downplay governance issues whilst promoting the concept of inclusive growth with pro-poor institutional capacity building and the provision of social safety nets to protect the poorest.

The domestic recession certainly has deprived many household of means to buy food for their families. The high inflation and heavy devaluation of the rupee has taken its toll on the poor.

These semi-starved families were silently enduring the agony of material and morale deprivation. They were exposed when all the provincial governments announced subsidy on many food items (though substandard) during the holy month of fasting.

Whatever material resources they possessed have been eaten away by the ever-increasing cost of living. Poverty cannot be measured or assessed by those that have never experienced it and the ruling elite certainly cannot feel the suffering the poor go through. One does not have to ask a poor person about the severity of his/her plight. A peep inside their house, the number of holes in the wall, the number of utensil in the house would help anyone assess the severity of his circumstances.

Increase in poverty during economic recession immediately after a decent growth cycle of 5 years is due the lopsided benefits of growth. The vulnerable population did improve their quality of life during growth period but could not increase their tangible assets.

They suffered severely when their incomes dried up due to recession and had no assets to fall back on in hard times. On the other hand the affluent and the rich class not only further elevated their standard of living but also accumulated assets as most of the benefits of growth went to them.

This is the reason that even when their businesses are down their life style remains unaffected as the assets they accumulated during high growth are producing more income than their sick industries.