Industrial development key to economic uplift: adviser

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood on Tuesday termed Allama Iqbal Industrial City project imperative for industrial development in the country.

Projects such as Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC) would help the industry generate economic activities by attracting foreign and local investors, besides enhancing exports volume to meet the challenges of trade deficit, he added.

Talking to FIEDMC Chairman Mian Kashif Ashfaq during a meeting in Lahore, Dawood said that Pakistan’s exports went up seven percent as production line had gone up despite difficult environment.

“The trade gap was narrowing down, as exports were showing steadying trajectory, while imports got reduced by $4 billion and overall current account deficit also improved,” he added.

The economic situation was not as bad as being portrayed by some quarters and they were ready to correct things. However, he also conceded that the economic situation must have improved at much accelerated pace.

In terms of quantity, the garment exports went up 29 percent, cement 25 percent, basmati 21 percent and footwear 26 percent in the current fiscal year, he said, adding that the government provided subsidy to export-oriented sector on electricity and gas and it would continue in the coming year.

Ashfaq unfolding the distinctive features of Allama Iqbal Industrial City said this sole project would house as many as 400 industries, besides giving employment to 250,000 people. Approximately Rs400 billion foreign and local investments would be pumped into the project and development project is being carried out on fast track.

He also said FIDEMC always provided state-of-the-art facilities to its customers, besides resolving their issues through one-window operation on top priority basis. The confidence of investors is being restored after completion of M3 project, he said, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan has changed the image of the country within a short span of time since he formed the government in August last year.

Pakistan, which suffered huge economic losses during the last 20 years due to militancy and war against terror, has now come out as a progressive new country under Khan’s leadership, he added.