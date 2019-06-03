close
Tue Jun 04, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
June 4, 2019

Men beauty salons cashing in on Eid rush

Lahore

A
APP
June 4, 2019

Islamabad:As the festival of Eid-ul-Fitr approaches, men beauty salons and barbershops across the country are seeing brisk business as a large number of men customers are visiting them ahead of the Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations.

Men’s hair salons witnessed a large turnout of citizens, reaching 70 to 80 percent, before Eid-ul-Fitr, and hairstylists’ prices rose up during the last three days of Ramazan, especially the night before Eid.

According to beauty salons, not only the women but men have also started visiting the beauty salons to groom themselves. Various male beauty salons have mushroomed in the city, offering all sorts or beauty treatments and special packages including Ramazan deals, said a citizen. A barber said, “A lot of men come for grooming during this period.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore