Men beauty salons cashing in on Eid rush

Islamabad:As the festival of Eid-ul-Fitr approaches, men beauty salons and barbershops across the country are seeing brisk business as a large number of men customers are visiting them ahead of the Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations.

Men’s hair salons witnessed a large turnout of citizens, reaching 70 to 80 percent, before Eid-ul-Fitr, and hairstylists’ prices rose up during the last three days of Ramazan, especially the night before Eid.

According to beauty salons, not only the women but men have also started visiting the beauty salons to groom themselves. Various male beauty salons have mushroomed in the city, offering all sorts or beauty treatments and special packages including Ramazan deals, said a citizen. A barber said, “A lot of men come for grooming during this period.