Tevta employees get salaries, bonus

LAHORE: More than 500 employees of Technical Education & Vocational Training Authority (Tevta) who had been upset for nonpayment of salaries for last four months finally received the same on Monday.

Tevta spokesperson said more than 500 employees were deprived of their salaries for the last four months. He said the Tevta new chairman Hafiz Farhat Abbas had taken notice of the delay a couple of days back and the salaries were paid on Monday to employees from BS-1 to BS-20. Meanwhile, in a meeting, Tevta chairman also approved Eid bonus for around 450 employees which would be equivalent to their basic salary.