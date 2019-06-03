close
Tue Jun 04, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 4, 2019

Heatwave to prevail

Lahore

LAHORE: Heat wave continued to prevail in the City here Monday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions during the next 24 hours. Met officials said that continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country and likely to affect during next two to three days. They predicted that mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country while very hot in eastern Balochistan, Sindh, Central/Southern Punjab and Pakhtunkhwa. However, dust-thunderstorm/rain is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Mardan, Peshawar, Kohat, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Lahore Divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir. Rainfall was recorded in several cities, including Islamabad, Murree, Bunji, Chillas, Gupis, Skardu, Kalam, Peshawar, Dir, Chitral, Kakul and Rawalakot. Monday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Jacobabad where mercury reached 51°C while in Lahore, it was 43.4°C and minimum was 29°C.

