Australian HC wishes happy Eid to Pakistanis

Islamabad: The Australian High Commissioner, Margaret Adamson sends Eid greetings to Muslims across the world in a special message.

“I send my good wishes to Muslims around the world, in Australia and here in Pakistan and across the South Asian region, as they celebrate the festival of Eid-ul-Fitr. As we celebrate this Eid we can also recommit ourselves to acting with respect, fairness, equality and compassion towards all, regardless of cultural background, religious beliefs, ethnicity or gender.

For more than 600,000 Australian Muslims and the almost 62,000 Pakistani Australians, who make a valued contribution to our national life, Eid is a truly special time. Islam has become the second most common religion in Australia and Pakistani Australians make up the largest of Australia’s Muslim communities. Growing people-to-people links, our shared Commonwealth heritage and passion for cricket form the basis of the enduring friendship between our two nations. May this Eid be a peaceful and joyous celebration for all who celebrate this joyous occasion.”