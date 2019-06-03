OPDs, main OTs to remain closed during Eid holidays

Islamabad: The outpatient departments and main operation theatres (OT) in all public sector hospitals in the twin cities including Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences Islamabad and the three teaching hospitals in Rawalpindi would remain closed from Tuesday to Friday in connection with Eidul Fitr holidays.

During Eid holidays, from June 4 to 7, the accident and emergency departments of all public sector healthcare facilities would be operational on the subject of receiving new patients. Administrations of public sector hospitals claimed to have strengthened their emergency departments to cater to the needs of patients reaching hospitals during the four holidays.

The duty roster of the staff including doctors, paramedics and nurses for Eid holidays has already been prepared and distributed and we hope that the medical services being provided at PIMS would remain unaffected during Eid holidays while all OPD patients reaching hospital in holidays would be entertained properly at the accident and emergency department, said Deputy Director at PIMS Dr. Waseem Ahmed Khawaja while talking to ‘The News’ on Monday.

He added that PIMS would be high alert during Eid holidays and senior doctors including professors would remain on call in all three shifts, morning, evening and night to deal with, God forbid, any bigger emergency.

It is important that most of the private hospitals and clinics do not offer their services during Eid holidays because of which the public sector hospitals receive significantly heavier influx of patients at their emergency departments as compared to routine.

The outpatient departments and main operation theatres at Holy Family Hospital, Benazir Bhutto Hospital and District Headquarters Hospital shall remain closed during Eid holidays however indoor patient department and emergency department at the DHQ Hospital like the other two teaching hospitals would operate as per routine and the staff at OTs in the emergency department would remain available to patients round the clock, said Additional Medical Superintendent at DHQ Hospital Dr. Irfan Khilji while talking to ‘The News’ on Monday.

He added that duty rosters for Eid holidays have already been distributed among the hospital staff and senior registrar level doctors would be available to patients in the hospital while consultants including professors would be on call.

He said that as per directives issued from the provincial government, the DHQ Hospital and other teaching hospitals in Rawalpindi would remain on high alert during Eid holidays.

'Pakistan to be polio free country soon'Islamabad: Focal Person to Prime Minister Imran Khan on polio eradication Babar Bin Atta Monday has claimed that Pakistan would soon be declared as a polio-free country because of the sincere efforts of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government.

Talking to Private news channel, he said, “Vaccination is the only way to eradicate polio and hopefully after the month of October, Pakistan will get a fruitful results of government efforts towards deadly disease.”

He assured the PTI led government is making all out serious efforts to root out the polio-virus from the country. Baber Bin Atta said, Polio eradication is a national cause and every effort would be made to make Pakistan polio-free country.

He said the major reasons behind the outbreak of such diseases are illiteracy and lack of awareness among parents specially in rural areas of the country. He further alerts parents to not to adhere to propaganda against polio campaign and get their children vaccinated.

“We are about to eliminate polio from our soil, but it won’t be possible if parents continue to refuse vaccine drops for their children,” he added. “We must save children from this dangerous disease and eradicate it from the country,” he said.

He said government, through the World Health Organisation, has arranged vaccine worth millions of rupees to protect children against polio. He also requested media, civil society and religious organisations to work with the government in its anti-polio efforts. He said collective and concrete efforts are needed to eradicate polio but the issue should not be politicised.