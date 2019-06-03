LWMC to ensurewaste-free Lahore on Eid

LAHORE: Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has announced ensuring waste-free Lahore on Eid-ul-Fitr and issued its Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for Chand Raat and three days of Eid.

This was done on the special directions of Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Managing Director Khalid Nazir. Officials said to ensure the cleanliness condition and arrangements in the city during Eid, holidays of all officials and staff had been cancelled. LWMC staff will render its services in all big and small markets in three shifts on last day of Ramazan.

They said midnight operations will continue until Eid prayers and special arrangements have been made to sweep, sprinkle and lime in the surroundings of masajid and Eid Gahs all over the city. After cleaning, confirmation certifications will be received from Imams and respective administrations. Each masajid and Eid Gah will be provided with two sanitary workers to ensure cleanliness.

Also the graveyards will be provided special services and surroundings will be kept waste-free on all three days. The Eid operations starting from 4th June also include frequent checking of containers and lifting of these as per requirement.

As a value addition to services, LWMC communication team will conduct various cleanliness awareness activities in all major markets and parks. On Chand Raat, LWMC will set up special awareness camps in Anarkali and Liberty Market with its mobilisation teams briefing buyers and vendors on curses of littering. Special messages through Imams of Masajid will also be given to people about importance of cleanliness and its positive impacts on day to day life as well as environment.

All LWMC offices will remain open on Eid days for public service. The contractors Albayrak and Ozpak will also remain active in the field to give city exemplary sanitation services. LWMC’s helpline 1139 and Clean Lahore Mobile Application will stay alert with all resources to address waste related complaints during these four days.

LWMC MD extended Eid greetings to all Muslim brothers while requesting them to execute responsible behaviour and keep city litter-free. Two uplift schemes approved: The Punjab government Monday approved two development schemes of roads and irrigation sectors at an estimated cost of Rs7,227.311 million.

The schemes were approved in the meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2018-19 presided by P&D Chairman Habibur-Rehman Gilani. The approved development schemes included; Construction of Bridge over River Chanab at Shahbaz Pur to connect district Gujrat with district Sialkot (revised) at the cost of Rs7,016.753million and Restoration of Jalala Flood Protection Bund (RD 0+000 to RD 26+700) district Narowal at the cost of Rs210.558million.

All members of Planning & Development, Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, provincial secretaries of concerned departments and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments attended the meeting.