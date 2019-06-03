PFA constitutes monitoring teams for Eid

LAHORE: Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has constituted special teams to check the food quality, standards and hygiene issues on the eve of Eid. Officials said the provincial food regulatory body has issued a duty roaster of teams. According to the plan, food safety teams would perform duties in three shifts.

Meanwhile, PFA Director General Captain (R) Muhammad Usman paid surprise visits to various food points and checked performance of field teams. He has directed the officials to remain vigilant against adulterators and counterfeiters.